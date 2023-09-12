'Last minute swap..,' Rohit recalls how KL Rahul replaced Shreyas Iyer in the India vs Pakistan match2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:42 AM IST
KL Rahul delivered an outstanding century in a comeback match against Pakistan, partnering with Kohli for a record-breaking partnership.
In the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the talented KL Rahul was given the opportunity to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when Mandeep Singh was injured right before the coin toss.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message