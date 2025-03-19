Active Stocks
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Cricket News Today highlights on March 19, 2025
BackBack

Cricket News Today highlights on March 19, 2025

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Livemint

Cricket News Today highlights on March 19, 2025: Get real-time cricket updates on ICC tournaments, IPL, ODIs, and T20s. Follow match highlights, top players, match analysis, team rankings, and key insights. Stay connected to cricket with Mint's live blog.

Latest news on March 19, 2025: CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni fans left frustrated over Chennai match tickets for IPL 2025 (Photo by R. Satish BABU/AFP) (R. Satish BABU/AFP)Premium
Latest news on March 19, 2025: CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni fans left frustrated over Chennai match tickets for IPL 2025 (Photo by R. Satish BABU/AFP) (R. Satish BABU/AFP)

The cricket news arena is buzzing with updates from ICC tournaments to IPL, ODIs and T-20. You can track your favourite players from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Shubhman Gill. Mint gets you updates on which team is racing ahead and which one is lagging behind. You can also catch here opinions, comments, achievements and laggards - orange cap, purple cap. From in-depth analyses of the sport, players, matches as well as the tournaments, Mint Cricket News will keep you connected to the most-watched sport in India. Read all the cricket and IPL related stories here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2025, 02:08:09 PM IST

Cricket NewsCricket News Today LIVE Updates:CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni fans left frustrated over Chennai match tickets for IPL 2025

  • Online ticket booking for the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match started on March 19. The match is on March 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue