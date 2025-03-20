The cricket news arena is buzzing with updates from ICC tournaments to IPL, ODIs and T-20. You can track your favourite players from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Shubhman Gill. Mint gets you updates on which team is racing ahead and which one is lagging behind. You can also catch here opinions, comments, achievements and laggards - orange cap, purple cap. From in-depth analyses of the sport, players, matches as well as the tournaments, Mint Cricket News will keep you connected to the most-watched sport in India. Read all the cricket and IPL related stories here.
- IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG's April 6 match to be shifted from Kolkata to Guwahati, here's WHY
- In 2024, both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce. They have a son, Agastya, together.
- Former Australian captain Michael Clarke expressed concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness for IPL 2025, stating that Mumbai Indians will struggle if he is not at his best. Bumrah and Hardik Pandya will miss the first match against Chennai Super Kings.
- Riyan Parag will captain Rajasthan Royals for the first three IPL 2025 matches as Sanju Samson awaits clearance from BCCI. Samson may serve as a batter or impact substitute during this period.
- KKR secured Venkatesh Iyer for ₹23.75 crore but named Ajinkya Rahane as captain. Iyer commended Rahane's leadership skills and shared his enthusiasm for being vice-captain, highlighting the significance of mindset and a strong team preparation for the upcoming IPL season.
- The Indian Premier League season 18 kicks off on March 22 with Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Former player Ab de Villiers emphasizes Virat Kohli's critical role in the batting lineup, urging him to lead the batting department despite RCB's new captain Rajat Patidar.