Cricket News Today LIVE Updates:KKR vs RCB head-to-head in IPL: How did Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru fare at Eden Gardens?
- Defending Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of IPL 2025 in Kolkata at Eden Gardens.
Cricket News Today LIVE Updates:IPL 2025: Will this be MS Dhoni's last IPL?
- The IPL 2025 schedule has CSK taking on Mumbai Indians first up. It’s a blockbuster clash, but nothing compared to the homage that the city pays to its favourite adopted son. And it’s not just Chennai, seemingly all of the IPL wants Dhoni to continue playing.
Cricket News Today LIVE Updates:IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: List of performers, live streaming details, date, time & venue - All you need to know
- Following the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener.
Cricket News Today LIVE Updates:Hardik Pandya becomes last casualty of slow over-rate policy as BCCI introduces new demerit points system for IPL 2025
- BCCI will impose demerit points for player misconduct and slow over rates, impacting franchise captains. Hardik Pandya will miss IPL 2025's first match due to a ban from the previous season's slow over rate. The system mirrors ICC's demerit point approach.
Cricket News Today LIVE Updates:KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener to be washed out due to rain? Check weather forecast for 22 March
- IPL 2023 kicks off on 22 March with Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, rain threatens the festivities, with Accuweather predicting a 90% chance of rainfall and a 54% chance of thunderstorms in Kolkata on match day.