Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cricket News Today LIVE Updates:KKR vs RCB: Who’ll win today’s Kolkata vs Bengaluru IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens? AI predictions, fantasy team, more
- Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off in IPL 2025 today at Eden Gardens.
Cricket News Today LIVE Updates:KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli autographs poster for little fan; netizens go ‘awww’ | Watch
- Amid the excitement of IPL 2025, Virat Kohli's touching act of signing an autograph for a young fan has gone viral. The child, who eagerly followed Kohli, was thrilled when the star cricketer acknowledged him, highlighting Kohli's generosity and connection with fans.
Cricket News Today LIVE Updates:'Hardik Hardik' chants roar in Chennai as MI skipper completes IPL redemption with heartwarming gesture | Watch VIDEO
- Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2025 season against Chennai Super Kings on March 23. Under Hardik Pandya's leadership, MI aims to reclaim their past glory after a challenging 2024, where Hardik faced criticism but has since found redemption with recent victories.
Cricket News Today LIVE Updates:Varun Chakravarthy opens up on BCCI's new rule changes ahead of KKR vs RCB match: ‘I am forecasting…’
- Kolkata Knight Riders start IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. Defending champions KKR, led by new captain Ajinkya Rahane, face rule changes by BCCI, including the return of the saliva rule and a new ball provision, which may benefit spinners.
Cricket News Today LIVE Updates:KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Kolkata airport; netizens hail ‘aura of another universe’ | Watch
- Shah Rukh Khan greeted fans in Kolkata ahead of IPL 2025's first match at Eden Gardens. KKR, with new captain Ajinkya Rahane, is set to battle RCB, which has struggled against KKR in recent meetings.