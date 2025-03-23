Hello User
Cricket News Today LIVE Updates on March 23, 2025 : KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: How Rajat Patidar fared on captaincy debut

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:34 AM IST
Livemint

Cricket News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025: Get real-time cricket updates on ICC tournaments, IPL, ODIs, and T20s. Follow match highlights, top players, match analysis, team rankings, and key insights. Stay connected to cricket with Mint's live blog.

Latest news on March 23, 2025: RCB have appointed Rajat Patidar as their new captain for IPL 2025.

The cricket news arena is buzzing with updates from ICC tournaments to IPL, ODIs and T-20. You can track your favourite players from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Shubhman Gill. Mint gets you updates on which team is racing ahead and which one is lagging behind. You can also catch here opinions, comments, achievements and laggards - orange cap, purple cap. From in-depth analyses of the sport, players, matches as well as the tournaments, Mint Cricket News will keep you connected to the most-watched sport in India. Read all the cricket and IPL related stories here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Mar 2025, 12:34 AM IST Cricket News Today LIVE Updates:KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: How Rajat Patidar fared on captaincy debut

  • Captaining Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajat Patidar faced some stern tests, backed his gut, and eventually stamped his authority in an almost-perfect first game as leader.
Read the full story here

