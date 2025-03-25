Active Stocks
Mon Mar 24 2025 15:54:07
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 781.40 3.77%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 370.10 0.75%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.75 -0.38%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 411.30 0.09%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 273.25 1.43%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Cricket News Today LIVE Updates on March 25, 2025 : IPL 2025: ‘Vipraj Nigam needs recognition’, netizens go wild over DC debutant's one-hand six - all about UP all-rounder
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Cricket News Today LIVE Updates on March 25, 2025 : IPL 2025: ‘Vipraj Nigam needs recognition’, netizens go wild over DC debutant's one-hand six - all about UP all-rounder

1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2025, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Cricket News Today Live Updates on March 25, 2025: Get real-time cricket updates on ICC tournaments, IPL, ODIs, and T20s. Follow match highlights, top players, match analysis, team rankings, and key insights. Stay connected to cricket with Mint's live blog.

Latest news on March 25, 2025: Delhi Capitals' batter Vipraj Nigam plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, (PTI)Premium
Latest news on March 25, 2025: Delhi Capitals' batter Vipraj Nigam plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, (PTI)

The cricket news arena is buzzing with updates from ICC tournaments to IPL, ODIs and T-20. You can track your favourite players from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Shubhman Gill. Mint gets you updates on which team is racing ahead and which one is lagging behind. You can also catch here opinions, comments, achievements and laggards - orange cap, purple cap. From in-depth analyses of the sport, players, matches as well as the tournaments, Mint Cricket News will keep you connected to the most-watched sport in India. Read all the cricket and IPL related stories here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 09:02:01 AM IST

Cricket News Today LIVE Updates:IPL 2025: ‘Vipraj Nigam needs recognition’, netizens go wild over DC debutant's one-hand six - all about UP all-rounder

  • Delhi Capitals achieved a thrilling one-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants, with Ashutosh Sharma scoring 66 and Vipraj Nigam contributing 39. Despite a shaky start, their performances led the team to a sensational win, marking a strong beginning to the season.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue