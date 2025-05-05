Latest ICC Rankings: Rohit Sharma's India dominate in ODIs, T20Is; Sri Lanka, Afghanistan make huge progress

India and Australia reinforced their dominance across cricket formats as the latest ICC annual rankings update is released.

India, who are the current T20 World Cup and the ODI Champions Trophy title holders, sit atop the rankings of both white ball formats while Australia is the number 1 ranked Test team.

Test Rankings The 'Men in Yellow' continue to lead the ICC Men's Test Team rankings with 126 rating points to their name, maintaining their position despite a reduced lead over second-placed England, who have improved to 113 rating points.

South Africa (111) and India (105) go down one spot each as they sit in third and fourth in the rankings, respectively.

New Zealand round of the top 5 with 95 rating points.

Australia will face South Africa in the World Test Championship final at the iconic Lord's cricket stadium in London from June 11-15, 2025.

ODI Rankings India have solidified its top spot in the ODI rankings with 124 rating points, after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE.

New Zealand (109) moved up to second place, leapfrogging Australia, who are now third with the same number of rating points.

Sri Lanka (104) have climbed to fourth, boosted by their thanks to recent series victories over India (2-0 home win in August 2024) and Australia (2-0 home win in February 2025).

Afghanistan (91) and West Indies (83) have also improved their standings, while England slipped to eighth (84).

T20I Rankings The current T20 World Cup champions India (271) remain at the summit of the rankings for the shortest format, but their lead over Australia has narrowed to nine points.