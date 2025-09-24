Latest ICC T20I rankings: Abhishek Sharma retains top spot; joins Suryakumar, Virat Kohli in unique feat amid Asia Cup

Abhishek Sharma became the third Indian after Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli to cross the 900 rating points mark after the latest ICC T20I Rankings for batters came out on Wednesday. The left-handed India opener, who is currently the top run-getter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, achieved a career-best of 907 rating points after his match-winning half-century against Pakistan last Sunday.

Suryakumar (912) crossed the 900-club in 2023 after the firts T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi, when the Kiwis toured India for a white-ball series. Kohli, who retired from T20Is in 2024, had reached 909 rating points in the shortest format earlier this year, following an update from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Among other Indian batters, T20I skipper Suryakumar jumped one spot to be placed at sixth while fellow Tilak Varma also gained a spot to be at third spot. Meanwhile, the likes of Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy also maintained their top positions in the all-rounders and bowlers' list.

Mystery spinner Chakravarthy, who rose to the top last week, gained 14 rating points to each 747 points. On the other hand, Pandya is currently sitting at 238 rating points.

Abhishek Sharma to get maiden ODI call-up? According to a TOI report, Abhishek is in line to earn his maiden India call-up in ODIs. The BCCI is yet to announce the white-ball squads for the tour of Australia, where India will play three ODIs and five T20Is. The India vs Australia ODI series will start from October 19 onwards.