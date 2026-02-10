‘Layer of rubber': Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa accuses India of using special bats in cricket, calls it open secret

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has accused Indian cricketers of using ‘special bats’. His allegation of Indian players using bats that produce unusually-high power has sparked a debate.

The comments came after Sri Lanka’s 20-run win over Ireland in Colombo during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Rajapaksa’s comments suggest that Indian batters may have equipment that gives them an unfair advantage.

ICC rules state that bats must be made only of wood and nothing else. The bats must adhere to strict size and material limits.

Any hidden or power-enhancing substance inside a bat breaches ICC regulations. Such violations are detected through routine inspections conducted during international games.

"Indian players have bats that are far superior to the best bats we get. It feels as though a layer of rubber has been applied. I can’t imagine how that’s possible. These bats can’t even be bought by others — all players know this,” NewsWire quoted Bhanuka Rajapaksa as saying in an interview.

The cricketer claims that “Indian players are using bats that generate more power”, the publication added.

‘Others can’t buy these bats’: Is it true? It is true, but in the sense that Rajapaksa means. Professional cricketers often use “player edition” bats that differ from retail versions sold in shops. These are customised for individual needs. So, an Abhishek Sharma bat is specifically for him, not for anybody else.

Each bat is shaped, weighted and balanced to match a player’s swing, strength and timing. For example, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prefer a duckbill profile. Their bats have a precise weight that improves pick-up and control.

According to CIEL Sports, Rohit’s bat has a ‘mid-to-low swell design’. Kohli’s bat has a high and thick spine, but it “tapers off quickly into a flatter toe”.

Although brands such as SG, SS, MRF or CEAT appear on the blade, the sponsoring company may not manufacture the bat itself. ICC rules allow any registered sponsor to place its logo on bats it markets. It works even if production is handled by specialist makers such as SG, SS, BDM or BAS.

This explains why the exact bats used by stars such as Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma are rarely available to ordinary buyers.

Legally, the system is valid because the bat functions partly as advertising space controlled by the player. Equipment like bats, gloves, helmets and pads belongs to the individual once obtained, whether purchased or gifted.

Past allegation against India During the ICC World Cup 2023, former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza alleged that India were getting different balls. He said it was the reason behind getting more swing and seam than other teams. He also urged the ICC to conduct an inspection.

Pakistani legend Wasim Akram reacted to the accusation in a humorous manner: “I want to have the same thing these guys are having, sounds like fun. Mind is not there. You are not only embarrassing yourself but us too.”

Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik also rubbished the allegations.