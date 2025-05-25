'Lead by example on and off the field…have a deeper connection' - Shubman Gill on how he wants to captain India

Shubman Gill is the talk of the town amongst Indian fans after the Gujarat Titans skipper was appointed the captain of the Indian Test team.

As India prepares to embark on a five-Test tour to England, which begins on June 20, the new Test skipper opened up about his leadership style and what his teammates and Indian fans can expect from him.

Lead by example off the field, deeper connection "I believe in leading by example, not just by performance but also off the field through discipline and hard work. As a captain, a leader should know when to step in but also when to give space to the players," the 25-year-old told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a video interview.

He added, "Because everyone has had a different life, have grown up differently, and everyone has a different personality… So a good leader should always be able to know what makes his players able to have the best performance or best outcomes.

“It is always exciting to be able to have such conversations with the players, to be able to know them on a deeper level than just cricket. Then you're able to know what can get the best out of them.”

Batsman vs captain Gill also stressed how he separates his role as a batsman and that of a captain while making decisions.

"One thing I learnt is when I am batting out there, I want to be able to make decisions as a batsman and not as a captain.

"If I start thinking about other things, it puts more pressure on me, which is not required. When you're batting out there, you want to be able to take those risks; you want to be able to make those decisions you would make when you're playing just as a batsman because that gives you the freedom," he added.

IPL 2025 The stylish opening batsman is currently leading the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and his side has made it to the IPL 2025 playoffs.