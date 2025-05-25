Subscribe

'Lead by example on and off the field…have a deeper connection' - Shubman Gill on how he wants to captain India

As India prepares to embark on a five-Test tour to England, which begins on June 20, the side's new Test skipper opened up about his leadership style and what his teammates and Indian fans can expect from him.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated25 May 2025, 04:55 PM IST
Advertisement
India's new Test captain wants to separate Shubman Gill the batsman and Shubman Gill the captain
India's new Test captain wants to separate Shubman Gill the batsman and Shubman Gill the captain(HT_PRINT)

Shubman Gill is the talk of the town amongst Indian fans after the Gujarat Titans skipper was appointed the captain of the Indian Test team.

Advertisement

As India prepares to embark on a five-Test tour to England, which begins on June 20, the new Test skipper opened up about his leadership style and what his teammates and Indian fans can expect from him.

Lead by example off the field, deeper connection

"I believe in leading by example, not just by performance but also off the field through discipline and hard work. As a captain, a leader should know when to step in but also when to give space to the players," the 25-year-old told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a video interview.

Also Read | How captains Kohli & Rohit inspired Gill? India's newest Test skipper reveals

He added, "Because everyone has had a different life, have grown up differently, and everyone has a different personality… So a good leader should always be able to know what makes his players able to have the best performance or best outcomes.

Advertisement

“It is always exciting to be able to have such conversations with the players, to be able to know them on a deeper level than just cricket. Then you're able to know what can get the best out of them.”

Also Read | Cricket-Armed with winning blueprint, Gill to lead India by example

Batsman vs captain

Gill also stressed how he separates his role as a batsman and that of a captain while making decisions.

"One thing I learnt is when I am batting out there, I want to be able to make decisions as a batsman and not as a captain.

"If I start thinking about other things, it puts more pressure on me, which is not required. When you're batting out there, you want to be able to take those risks; you want to be able to make those decisions you would make when you're playing just as a batsman because that gives you the freedom," he added.

Advertisement
Also Read | Shubman Gill asked to emulate Ajinkya Rahane; ‘Chance for Gill to become a hero’

IPL 2025

The stylish opening batsman is currently leading the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and his side has made it to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

After IPL 2025 ends, he will lead a new-look India team to the much-anticipated five-Test series in England, which begins on June 20 at Headingley.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket News'Lead by example on and off the field…have a deeper connection' - Shubman Gill on how he wants to captain India
Read Next Story