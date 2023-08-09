Tilak Varma played a major role as Team India made a triumphant comeback in the third T20I against West Indies, securing a thrilling 7-wicket victory in Guyana. Varma, who debuted in this series, contributed an unbeaten 49 off 37 balls during the chase.

If you wonder why Varma could not achieve his half-century, you may be shocked to know that it was cut short by a decision that sparked fans’ disappointment.

“Never seen a SELFISH Player like Hardik Pandya, Tilak was batting at 49 in hisa third game & Hardik finished the match with the six,this is how the LEADER should be? Pathetic!" wrote one fan.

“You deserve the world Tilak Varma. You did all the hard yards but the snake stole you spotlight," wrote another.

“Hardik Pandya is the most SELFISH Player i have ever seen!" came from another fan.

In the crucial moment, with just two runs needed from 13 balls, skipper Hardik Pandya stepped up and sealed the win with a six against Rovman Powell. This decision, while clinching victory for India, left many pondering why Tilak wasn't given the chance to claim his 50. Fans and former India opener Aakash Chopra shared similar sentiments, questioning the move in various forums.

What MS Dhoni did in 2014

Hardik Pandya’s action has drawn parallels to a similar situation involving MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during the ICC World Twenty20 2014 semi-final clash between India and South Africa. In that pivotal match, Kohli's unbeaten 72 had steered India to the cusp of victory.

With just one run needed for victory and Dhoni at the crease, a deliberate decision was made – Dhoni intentionally played out a delivery as a dot ball, affording Kohli the well-deserved opportunity to strike the winning runs.