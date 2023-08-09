In the crucial moment, with just two runs needed from 13 balls, skipper Hardik Pandya stepped up and sealed the win with a six against Rovman Powell. This decision, while clinching victory for India, left many pondering why Tilak wasn't given the chance to claim his 50. Fans and former India opener Aakash Chopra shared similar sentiments, questioning the move in various forums.

