"Learned how to channel the pressure into motivation": Sachin on handling expectations in his career

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar opened up on handling expectations of a cricket-crazy nation throughout his career, saying as he progressed, he learned to "channel the pressure into motivation" and focus on process rather than outcome.

Sachin was speaking to Boria Majumdar during season six of Backstage with Boria.

Speaking to Boria, Sachin said, "It was not easy (to handle expectations of billions of Indians) But over the years, I learned how to channel the pressure into motivation. The key was to stay focused on the process rather than the outcome. I would visualise my innings, break it down into smaller goals, and try not to think too far ahead. Cricket is a game of patience, and mental resilience is just as important as skill," he said.

Following his international retirement from the game in 2013, Tendulkar stayed close to the game, as a mentor for Mumbai Indians (MI) and by playing in leagues like the Road Safety World Series and International Masters League (IML) 2025.

For the Master Blaster, there is still nothing like walking out to bat while wearing Indian colours.

"That feeling can never be replaced. But I am happy with where I am today. I love guiding young cricketers, sharing my experiences, and staying connected to the game in different ways," he added.

Sachin shared an inspiring message "Dreaming big, hard work and faith with aspiring cricketers"

"Dream big, but more importantly, work hard," he said. "There will be failures, there will be setbacks, but never lose faith in yourself. Keep learning, stay disciplined, and enjoy the game. Cricket has given me everything, and I hope it continues to inspire future generations," he concluded.

