comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 3.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.6 4.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.7 1.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.2 1.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,574.85 0.18%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Gautam Gambhir wants India, Pakistan teams to ‘leave friendship outside boundary ropes’, says ‘all this happened…’
Back

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was not impressed with the new-found on-field bonhomie between arch-rivals India and Pakistan during Saturday's washed-out match. Recalling his playing days, Gambhir advised the players to keep their friendships away from the boundary ropes.

"When you play on the field for your national team, you must leave the friendship outside the boundary ropes. Having a game face is necessary. Friendship should stay outside" Gambhir was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

While placing much of the blame on franchise cricket, Gambhir claimed he never witnessed friendly banter or warm comments directed at each other during an India-Pakistan match.

“Even during friendly conversations with the opponents, we had aggression in our because you are representing your country and trying to win the game for them. " Gambhir told Star Sports.

“You are free to be friends with the opponents after those 6-7 hours… But those 6-7 hours are very important because it isn't just about you or the jersey you are wearing- you are representing 140 crore Indians", the former cricketer added.

Look at the form of the player who can win you the trophy: Gambhir

Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir vehemently disagreed with former teammate Mohammad Kaif's suggestion that KL Rahul should be given the number five spot on his comeback to the Indian team, despite Ishan Kishan's heroics against Pakistan

Reminding Kaif about the kind of form Kishan has been in, Gambhir said, "Had Kohli or Rohit made those four consecutive fifties, would you have said the same thing about KL Rahul? When you are preparing to win a World Cup, you don't look at a name, you look at the form of a player that could win you the trophy,"

Notably, the 25 year old batter had hit his fourth consecutive ODI half century against Pakistan helping the Indian side get to a respectable total after losing four early wickets for 66 runs.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 10:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App