‘Legal delivery' to 'dispassionate technology': Virat Kohli's controversial no-ball decision divides former cricketers
Virat Kohli was dismissed on a full toss from Harshit Rana on Sunday. Former cricketers like Navjot Singh Siddhu, Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Kaif are divided over whether the ball was a legal delivery or not.
Virat Kohli's dismissal against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday has become a major talking point, dividing not only social media users but also former cricketers. The RCB opener was dismissed in the 2nd over of the RCB innings after playing a ball right into the hands of bowler Harshit Rana. Kohli protested that Rana's delivery was above the waistline and sought a review, but the third umpire ruled that the RCB batsman was outside his crease and the delivery would later dip and be below the waistline, making it a legal ball.