Virat Kohli's dismissal against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday has become a major talking point, dividing not only social media users but also former cricketers. The RCB opener was dismissed in the 2nd over of the RCB innings after playing a ball right into the hands of bowler Harshit Rana. Kohli protested that Rana's delivery was above the waistline and sought a review, but the third umpire ruled that the RCB batsman was outside his crease and the delivery would later dip and be below the waistline, making it a legal ball. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Cricketers/experts divided over Virat Kohli's dismissal: Speaking about the dismissal, former India batter and commentator Mohammed Kaif wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “My take on Virat Kohli dismissal: It's an unfair call. If the ball is waist high at the time bat meets ball it should ruled as no ball. Also I have always felt that the ball tracking shows a sharper dip." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Indian cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Siddhu also slammed Virat Kohli's dismissal on Sunday, saying “Chhati thok ke kahunga not out, rules have been changed, the laws which are in the favour of the game must be upheld. It was a beamer, and whenever a bowler throws a beamer, he usually apologizes and when the impact of the ball occurs with the bat, it is almost 1.5 feet above, so I think the rule should be changed,"

Meanwhile, noted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle stated that the use of technology in the decision took away all allegations of bias or favouritism. In a post on X, Bhogle wrote, “Thank god for technology. Took away all allegations of bias or favouritism. And just as well that the players were measured before the start of the tournament, something that a lot of us were waiting for. So, it wasn't about the umpires at all but dispassionate use of technology."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also favoured the use of technology, stating that it was a legal delivery since the ball was dipping. In a video on X, Pathan said, "Virat Kohli was standing a little outside his crease and the delivery was a full toss. If it had been a faster delivery it would have gone over the waist but because it was slower delivery it was dipping… If Virat Kohli was standing at the popping crease the ball would have been lower than his measured waist height, making it a legal delivery."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!