Legend already? Pant on path of overtaking Dhoni as Asias best wicketkeeper-batter in SENA conditions

Leeds [UK], June 19 (ANI): After a disastrous Indian Premier League (IPL) outing as a skipper and batter for Lucknow Super Giants, India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has a chance to redeem himself, outdoing his ex-skipper and icon MS Dhoni to become the most successful wicketkeeper-batter in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions.

Advertisement

Since his Test debut in 2018, there have been several words that have defined Pant's game, especially in overseas conditions. counter-attacking, bold, audacious, stubborn, risky, foolish, match-turning, etc. It could leave fans and opponents stunned for a second and then, fuming at him the very next second, because of a rash shot that landed in a fielder's hands somewhere. But one thing is for sure: Pant in Test cricket is a blockbuster act, both for his unpredictability and intelligent crisis management.

The fact that four out of his six centuries have come in SENA conditions speaks volumes about his adaptability in tough situations. During his past tours to Australia and England, fans have seen him knock around a few deliveries for singles and doubles to assess the pitch and then put his 'Spidey' suit on to perform batting acrobatics like no others. Pant falling on the ground while attempting a shot, the bat slipping out of his hand while taking the aerial route, or him unleashing a one-handed sixer, one can never predict what is coming next.

Advertisement

One more century during this England tour, starting from Friday, will witness him score his fifth century in SENA conditions, the most by an Asian batter. One each has come in South Africa, two in England, and one in Australia.

Also, another century will take his Test century count to seven, the most by an Indian batter, surpassing MS Dhoni's tally of six tons.

Currently in SENA, Pant has scored 1,681 runs in 26 Tests and 48 innings at an average of 37.35, with four centuries and five fifties. A half-century is all he needs to become the top run-getter among all Asians in SENA conditions, overtaking Dhoni, who has scored 1,731 runs in 32 matches and 60 innings at an average of 31.47, with 13 half-centuries.

Advertisement