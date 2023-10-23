With the sudden death of former Indian cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi on 23 October at the age of 77, the sports fraternity is in shock.

The legendary spinner and former India captain was ailing for the last two years and had undergone multiple surgeries during this period.

Looking at the records, Bedi had represented India in 67 Tests and ten ODIs from 1967 to 1979. At the time of his retirement, he was also India's highest wicket-taker in Tests, with a tally of 266.

Apart from this, he was among the top wicket-takers in first-class cricket, with a total of 1,560 wickets in 370 games.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of noted cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His passion for the sport was unwavering and his exemplary bowling performances led India to numerous memorable victories. He will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."