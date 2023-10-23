Legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77; PM Narendra Modi, players, politicians express condolences
The legendary spinner and former India captain was ailing for the last two years and had undergone multiple surgeries during this period.
With the sudden death of former Indian cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi on 23 October at the age of 77, the sports fraternity is in shock.
Commenting on the demise of Bedi, renowned historian Ramachandra Guha wrote on X, “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi. He was a great cricketer and an even greater human being. He was a moral beacon for all those who knew him."
BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote, “Sad to hear the demise of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. Indian Cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi Sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."
The BCCI took top X and wrote, “The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace 🙏"
Another cricket legend Irfan Pathan wrote, "Bishan singh bedi One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family."
Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones!"
Legendary cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said, “A genuine cricketing great, a proud Indian and a pure cricket lover moves on. The death of Bishan Bedi makes it a very sad day for India and for cricket. He was always encouraging and I will miss his easy laughter."