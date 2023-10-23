With the sudden death of former Indian cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi on 23 October at the age of 77, the sports fraternity is in shock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The legendary spinner and former India captain was ailing for the last two years and had undergone multiple surgeries during this period.

Looking at the records, Bedi had represented India in 67 Tests and ten ODIs from 1967 to 1979. At the time of his retirement, he was also India's highest wicket-taker in Tests, with a tally of 266.

Apart from this, he was among the top wicket-takers in first-class cricket, with a total of 1,560 wickets in 370 games.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of noted cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His passion for the sport was unwavering and his exemplary bowling performances led India to numerous memorable victories. He will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Commenting on the demise of Bedi, renowned historian Ramachandra Guha wrote on X, “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi. He was a great cricketer and an even greater human being. He was a moral beacon for all those who knew him."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote, “Sad to hear the demise of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. Indian Cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi Sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

The BCCI took top X and wrote, "The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace 🙏"

Another cricket legend Irfan Pathan wrote, "Bishan singh bedi One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family."

Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones!"

Legendary cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said, "A genuine cricketing great, a proud Indian and a pure cricket lover moves on. The death of Bishan Bedi makes it a very sad day for India and for cricket. He was always encouraging and I will miss his easy laughter."

Apart from this, politicians also reacted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on the pitch. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and his fans in this hour of grief."

Another Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of a cricket legend and former Captain of Team India, Padma Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His exceptional talent as a spin bowler left an indelible mark on the cricket world. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his legacy continue to inspire generations. Omm Shanti."

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "One of India's all-time cricket legends, Bishen Singh Bedi, is sadly no more. He was an oustanding spin bowler and a member of the famed quartet. On and off the field, he was a charming and colourful personality who spoke his mind fearlessly at all times. A conversation with him was always enthralling. He will remain enshrined in our hearts and minds."

Born in Amritsar, Bedi played cricket from an early age, and went on to play for Delhi at the first-class stage.

