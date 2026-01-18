Legendary Usain Bolt plots Olympic comeback for Jamaica at 2028 Los Angeles Games; ‘If they call, I'll be ready’

Legendary Usain Bolt is plotting for a huge Olympic return after 12 years in Los Angeles in 2028 but in a totally different sport. With eight gold medals at the Olympics across three editions and 11 yellow metals at the World Championships, Bolt cemented his legacy as the fastest man on the planet. His last Olympics came in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

But before sprinting, Bolt's first love has always been cricket as he aspired to become a fast bowler like a lot of children in Jamaica. However, a suggestion from a high school cricket coach to try track and field, changed his life forever and led to a birth of the greatest sprinter in the world.

While sprinting may not be possible anymore for Bolt at the age of 39, Bolt hasn't given up on his dream of representing Jamaica at the Olympics once again. With the game of cricket returning to Olympics after 128 years, Bolt put his foot forward if called by Jamaica cricket team.

“I am happily retired from professional sport. I haven’t played cricket in a long time but if they call, I will be ready,” Bolt was quoted as saying to Esquire a day before the Doha Marathon.

A world record holder in 100m, 200m and 4x100m, Bolt was named as the brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2024 that was jointly hosted by West Indies and USA.

Will Usain Bolt be able to play cricket in 2028? At the time of the Los Angeles Olympics, Bolt will turn 41, an age which is good enough to bowl four overs in T20 cricket. It must be noted that during the LA Olympics 2028, cricket will be played in T20I format.

Earlier, Bolt has spoken about his love for cricket and picked T20s as his preferred format. “Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart," Bolt had said during the T20 World Cup 2024.

