Legends Cricket League: Gujarat Giants drafts Chris Gayle
Gujarat Giants had already drafted 15 legends to their squad on Friday
Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants picket Chris Gayle on Saturday. The West Indies power hitter will play under the captaincy of former Indian batter Virendra Sehwag as the tournament starts on September 17 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.