Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants picket Chris Gayle on Saturday. The West Indies power hitter will play under the captaincy of former Indian batter Virendra Sehwag as the tournament starts on September 17 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

All Four franchises in the tournament i.e. Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, and Bhilwara Kings picked 79 cricketers in their initial draft within their purse of ₹8 crore.

According to the rules of the tournament, each franchise had three more days to finalize their squad including drafting any other legend within their available franchise purse.

The Gujarat Giants were left with ₹2,48,20,000 after spending ₹5,51,80,000 to buy 15 legends on Friday.

Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder said, "After Friday's draft, Gujarat Giants had clearly expressed their desire to buy Chris Gayle with the remaining purse from their individual INR 8 Cr franchise purse. We facilitated the discussion and are glad that Gayle will be seen playing for the Adani Sportsline team," as per a report by news agency ANI

Chris Gayle, the ‘Universe Boss’, will be an important asset for the Giants with his power game possessing the ability to thwart any opposition.

Gayle will be joining his former West Indies teammate Lendl Simmons, former Indian Wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel, Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis, former New Zealand Captain Daniel Vettori and New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell McClenaghan.

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (Captain), Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Ashoke Dinda, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O'brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla and Ajantha Mendis.

The Legends League Cricket will be a four-team tournament and a 16-match affair. The league will start on September 17 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will be hosted in five different cities, including Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur. The final of the tournament will be played on October 8.

With inputs from ANI