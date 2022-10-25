Legends League Cricket has 7-10 times more ratings than any cricket league after IPL

The tournament, which began in September and concluded in early October, said it received about 550 million social media interactions in the span of the tournament
Legends League Cricket, a global T-20 cricket league featuring recently retired international cricketers, citing BARC data, said, its average TV rating (TVR) for its 16 matches has seen 7- 10 times more ratings and viewership than any other International T20 league outside of the Indian Premier League being watched in India throughout the year. The organisation said it received about 550 million social media interactions in the span of the tournament.
The tournament began in September and concluded in early October with the win of India Capitals against Bhilwara Kings.
The franchise based tournament, the organisers said, had witnessed a global footprint of 1.2 billion fans and while the league witnessed a high level of competition, the numbers are about three times more than the first season which was played in Oman, last January, said Raman Raheja, its CEO and co-owner. “The league has become the second most watched T20 cricketing event in India. We have created a completely new category with Legends League Cricket and I am happy that we have been able to position ourselves as a logical extension to active cricket as 2nd innings for Legends. With top names headlining in our league, who are already in some capacity or the others connected to various current leagues around the world, we will be seeing more big names joining the league in the upcoming season," he added. The tournament was conducted across six cities in the countries over 20 days, and he said about 320 million fans watched the matches live across the world, through OTT and broadcast platforms like Hotstar, Star Sports, Fancode, Kayo Sports, Willow TV and Fox Cricket.Raheja said, “Even the gaming engagement around the league has increased manifold as we saw around 100 million engagements across various platforms Globally. This is a very good sign for us and we shall be building on this in the future."
India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached about ₹95 billion in FY20 but will be growing at a slower pace to reach ₹150 billion by 2024, a report has claimed. According to the report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI, the industry grew at a CAGR of 14% till 2020. The report added that cricket is estimated to contribute approximately 70% of this figure. The gate fee or revenue generated by the ticket sales, has also seen a growth in India over the years, estimating at approximately ₹5 billion by FY2020, with cricket being a key driver at about 75% of the total contribution.
