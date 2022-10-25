Legends League Cricket has 7-10 times more ratings than any cricket league after IPL

The franchise based tournament, the organisers said, had witnessed a global footprint of 1.2 billion fans and while the league witnessed a high level of competition, the numbers are about three times more than the first season which was played in Oman, last January, said Raman Raheja, its CEO and co-owner. “The league has become the second most watched T20 cricketing event in India. We have created a completely new category with Legends League Cricket and I am happy that we have been able to position ourselves as a logical extension to active cricket as 2nd innings for Legends. With top names headlining in our league, who are already in some capacity or the others connected to various current leagues around the world, we will be seeing more big names joining the league in the upcoming season," he added. The tournament was conducted across six cities in the countries over 20 days, and he said about 320 million fans watched the matches live across the world, through OTT and broadcast platforms like Hotstar, Star Sports, Fancode, Kayo Sports, Willow TV and Fox Cricket.Raheja said, “Even the gaming engagement around the league has increased manifold as we saw around 100 million engagements across various platforms Globally. This is a very good sign for us and we shall be building on this in the future."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}