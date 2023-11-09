Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav Thursday took to social media X to share a video of him along with Jonty Rhodes, Syed Kirmani and Monty Panesar as they embarked on their tour to promote the spirit of sports across the country on the Vande Bharat Express.

Apart from players like Rhodes, Kirmani and Panesar, former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, S Sreesanth, Parthiv Patel, Shane Watson, Praveen Kumar, Jhulan Goswami are also part of this initiative. These national and international stars will be onboard the Vande Bharat Express spanning across the 5 railway zones namely North, South, Central, East, and West, reported ANI.

Earlier on November 6, Legends League Cricket along with Indian Railways announced a national campaign on the nation's fastest train network. As part of the campaign, the trophy will travel across 17 different states and union territories for 15 days.

"We welcome Legends League Cricket and the legendary players on the Vande Bharat and look forward to this incredible journey of promoting sports across the nation," ANI quoted Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“We are proud to partner with Indian Railways and contribute in promoting sports. The game is getting bigger each day at Legends League Cricket. With more and more players joining, we must keep the fire burning and give fans the chance to witness the best competitive cricket across the new venues…" ANI quoted Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket as saying on Tuesday.

The upcoming season of the LLC is scheduled to kick off on November 18, with the final match set for December 9, 2023.

