'Let better sense prevail': Angry Rohit Sharma schools IPL broadcasters for breach of privacy
Unhappy with the Star Sports for failing to respect his privacy, not only Sharma criticized the host broadcasters but even warned that airing private conversations could 'break the trust' among the various stakeholders.
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma expressed his strong displeasure on 19 May regarding the 'breach of privacy' following the viral spread of a video clip in which he was seen telling Star Sports not to air his chat.