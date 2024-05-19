Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma expressed his strong displeasure on 19 May regarding the 'breach of privacy' following the viral spread of a video clip in which he was seen telling Star Sports not to air his chat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, the 'Hitman' noted that his previous conversation—with former Mumbai batter and current KKR coach Abhishek Nayar—had caused controversy. He added that he didn't want to go through the same ordeal again.

Rohit appeared a little disappointed with the situation within the Mumbai Indians camp during the video chat with Nayar, which ignited considerable controversy on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unhappy with Star Sports for failing to respect his privacy, not only Sharma criticized the host broadcasters but even warned that airing private conversations could 'break the trust' among the various stakeholders.

Taking to X, Rohit wrote, “The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail," he added.

Earlier, Sharma was seen pleading with the cameraman to turn off the audio as was having a chat with pacer Dhawal Kulkarni.

Soon he saw the camera, he pleaded with the cameraman to turn off the sound of the last recorded conversation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to the cameraman in the social media video, Rohit said, “Bhai, audio band karo haan. Kasam se, ek audio ne mera waat laga diya hai (Brother, turn off the audio. One audio has made life difficult for me.)"

