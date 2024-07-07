‘Let ourselves down in…’: Shubman Gill decodes India's T20 loss against Zimbabwe
India lost the first T20I against Zimbabwe by 13 runs. Captain Shubman Gill took responsibility for the defeat, expressing disappointment in his own performance and the team's fielding efforts.
India lost the first of 5 match T20I series against Zimbabwe by 13 runs at the T20 at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Following the defeat, Indian captain Shubman Gill came forward to take the responsibility for the defeat while stating that everyone looked rusty.