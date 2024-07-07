‘Let ourselves down in…’: Shubman Gill decodes India's T20 loss against Zimbabwe

India lost the first T20I against Zimbabwe by 13 runs. Captain Shubman Gill took responsibility for the defeat, expressing disappointment in his own performance and the team's fielding efforts.

India lost the first of 5 match T20I series against Zimbabwe by 13 runs at the T20 at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Following the defeat, Indian captain Shubman Gill came forward to take the responsibility for the defeat while stating that everyone looked rusty.

Speaking to the presentors after the match, Gill said, “Halfway through (the match) we had lost five wickets, and it would've been best for us if I stayed there till the end. I am very disappointed with the way I got out and the rest of the match panned out,"

Gill added that there was a bit of home for the Men in Blue at the end but something is wrong if your number 10 batsman has to get the job done for you.

He said, “There was a bit of hope for us. But while chasing 115 and your No.10 batter is out there, you know something is wrong… We spoke about taking time and enjoying our batting but it didn't pan out that way," he added.

Gill also criticized the sub-par fielding effort by Indian players, stating “We bowled pretty well. We let ourselves down in the field. We were not up to standard and everyone looked a bit rusty,"

Notably, the 1st T20I match against Zimbabwe marked the start of Shubman Gill's career as a captain for India. While Gill started his captaincy career with Gujrat Titans earlier this year, he is yet to find any real success in captain's chair so far.

However, with 4 matches still to go for the summation of T20 series, the young Indian captain will have plenty of opportunities to come back and make his prescence felt in the interantional arena. The Men in Blue will play their 2nd T20I clash against Zimbabwe at Harare on Sunday.

