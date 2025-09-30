‘Let Pakistan cricket team keep the trophy’: Kapil Dev on Asia Cup 2025 controversy, no-handshake row and more

For India Today, veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai spoke with cricket legend Kapil Dev about the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 controversy.

Sardesai asked Kapil about Indian players refusing to shake hands with Pakistani players after the final. He also mentioned Indian players refusing to accept the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi.

According to Kapil Dev, players can have personal feelings. But, once the government and the BCCI had made a decision to play, the job of the cricketers was only to perform.

He said not shaking hands was “not a big thing”. Refusing the trophy was also understandable, he added. But, at the same time, such matters should not be dragged.

“You have to move on. Let the government do that job. Let the politicians do that job. Our job was to make an impact, which I think the Indian team did, not once, three times,” Kapil Dev said.

The cricket legend repeatedly stressed that politics should be left to politicians and boards while players must play with focus and pride.

When Sardesai pressed him on whether he himself would have shaken hands, Kapil admitted that, deep inside, players might not want to. Yet, he reiterated that shaking hands was a courtesy, not a major issue.

He felt the media was making too much of it and should let it rest.

“You didn't want to shake hands. You didn't want to talk to them. It's good enough. Don't make a bigger issue than that. The media also should take responsibility. Try to let it go now,” Kapil Dev added.

Rajdeep Sardesai then asked Kapil Dev about Mohsin Naqvi walking away with the Asia Cup 2025 trophy without giving it to the Indian players.

Kapil said it did not matter because the world had already seen India as champions on the field. He felt the focus should be on the cricket played, not on one trophy.

“If they (Pakistan cricket team) want to take the trophy, okay. They lost. They can still keep the trophy. Actual champions are those who have done it in front of the world. On the television, we have seen how great cricket the Indian team have played,” Kapil Dev added.

Sardesai asked if players were being used as “pawns” by boards and politicians. According to Kapil Dev, while players naturally have feelings for their country, they should play against Pakistan if the government asks them to.

Kapil Dev on peace between India and Pakistan Kapil Dev reminded that handshakes were not always part of the game in the past. Nobody shook hands when he played cricket, he said. At the same time, he emphasised the importance of dialogue to ensure peace between India and Pakistan.

When asked if India should have boycotted the tournament after the Pahalgam terror attack, Kapil said it was not for him to decide.

“They are our neighbours. We should try our best as a big brother to solve the problem. Yes, so many bad things happened. But, I’d like to move on in my life and try to say, ‘Whatever happened yesterday, let’s move on for a better tomorrow’,” Kapil Dev added.