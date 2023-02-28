Life come full circle for Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhede Stadium

For the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, life has come a full circle at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as his life-size statue is soon to come up in his honour.
Wankhede is the place with the legendary cricketer began his career under childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar and it was at this very venue that he won the World Cup with India in 2011.
Apart from this, the cricket ground also witnessed the icon's landmark 200th Test against the West Indies in 2013. As per details, the statue is expected to be unveiled when he turns 50 on April 24.
"I started my cricketing journey representing Mumbai. India winning the World Cup in 2011 remains the biggest moment in my life. My last match representing India, was very memorable, and that happened in Mumbai as well," Tendulkar said.
"Life has come a full circle for me at Wankhede, which has been witness to some very special moments. When the Mumbai Cricket Association suggested about my statue at Wankhede, I was pleasantly surprised," Tendulkar added.
"I've always taken a lot of pride in representing Mumbai cricket, and my wonderful association with the MCA continues today as well. I'm very grateful to them for this kind of gesture," he added.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale made the announcement on the sidelines of Tendulkar's visit to the Wankhede.
Already, the cricket legend has a stand named after him at the Wankhede and a wax statue of him at Madame Tussauds in London.
