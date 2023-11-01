Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday unveiled his life-size statue at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where India won the 2011 edition of the ICC World Cup. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Vice President Rajeev Shukla were present during the ceremony. As per a PTI report, the statue was made by Pramod Kamble, who is a painter-sculptor from Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statue captures Sachin Tendulkar in the dynamic act of executing a cricket stroke. The legendary cricketer used this shot frequently to smash over 34,000 runs in both Test and One Day International (ODI) matches. Sachin Tendulkar is the only batter in the history of cricket to slam 100 centuries. Wankhede Stadium is Sachin Tendulkar's home ground where he played his last match in November 2013. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Sri Lanka The development comes ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 33rd match of ICC World Cup 2023 will give nostalgia to Indian fans as India defeated Sri Lanka in this stadium in 2011 to become world champions.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad has been phenomenal in the current edition of the World Cup so far- winning all 6 matches comprehensively. Sri Lanka also secured some major victories in the tournament but their road to the semi-finals is near the end. This will be the first time India and Sri Lanka will face each other after the Asia Cup 2023 finals, where Sri Lankans had to face a humiliating defeat against India by 10 wickets.

Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka clash, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a decision to ban firecrackers during World Cup matches in Mumbai and Delhi. The decision was taken owing to the deteriorating air quality in the two megacities. “BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won’t be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

