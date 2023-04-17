'Like MS Dhoni': Cricket fans praise Sanju Samson for thwarting Hardik Pandya's sledging attempt2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 05:45 PM IST
- Sanju Samson didn't even appear to pay any attention to the comments by Pandya and played some very beautiful knocks after the exchange
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is increasingly gaining popularity with some great performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team is doing exceptionally well under his command and Samson's cool and calm approach is also being compared to the style of legend MS Dhoni. While playing against the defending champions Gujarat Titans, Samson displayed that calm mind even when Hardik Pandya attempted to touch his nerve through some sledging.
