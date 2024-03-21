List of Purple Cap winners yearwise 2008-2023: Purple Cap is awarded to the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL), every season. Only a couple of bowlers have won it twice so far. Let’s take a look at who all have won it over the years.

2008-2013

In 2008, Pakistani cricketer Sohail Tanvir took 22 wickets in 11 matches to become the first Purple Cap winner in the IPL. He played for Rajasthan Royals (RR). In 2009, Deccan Chargers' RP Singh took 23 wickets in 16 matches. The Chargers had it again the next year in 2010, when Pragyan Ojha took 21 wickets in 16 matches.

In 2011, Lasith Malinga of the Mumbai Indians (MI) bagged the Purple Cap. The Sri Lankan pacer took 28 wickets in 16 matches. In 2012, Morne Morkel of the Delhi Capitals (DC), earlier branded as Delhi Daredevils, took 25 wickets in 16 matches.

Next year, in 2013, Dwayne Bravo of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took 32 wickets in 18 matches. It still holds the record for being the highest number in a single season.

2014-2021

In 2014, CSK’s Mohit Sharma took 23 wickets in 16 matches. In 2015, it was Bravo again. He took 26 wickets in 16 matches. For the next couple of years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the Purple Cap. In 2016, he took 23 wickets in 17 matches and, in 2017, he took 26 wickets in 16 matches.

In 2018, it was Punjab’s Andrew Tye. The Australian pacer took 24 wickets in 14 matches. In 2019, it was Chennai’s Imran Tahir, who took 26 wickets in 17 matches. Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada took 30 wickets in 14 matches and won the Purple Cap in 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Harshal Patel bagged the cap in 2021. He matched Bravo’s 32 wickets, but in 15 matches only.

2022-2023

The 2022 season belonged to Rajasthan Royals's Yuzvendra Chahal who dominated the tournament with 27 wickets in 17 matches.

Last year, Gujarat Titans' (GT) Mohammed Shami clinched 28 wickets in 17 matches holding the Purple Cap.

