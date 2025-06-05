List of records broken by Virat Kohli in Indian Premier League 2025

Virat Kohli has finally added an IPL title to his illustrious career. With 267 appearances, he holds the record for the most matches played by a player before winning their first Indian Premier League trophy. This was just one of several records shattered by the RCB legend in what proved to be a historic 2025 campaign. Here's a complete rundown of the milestones he achieved.

Match 1, March 22 (Opponent: KKR, Kolkata) Virat Kohli became the first batter to score 1000 runs against four different opponents in the Indian Premier League. He had already completed 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings in the previous campaigns.

Match 8, March 28 (Opponent: CSK, Chennai) Virat Kohli overtook Shikhar Dhawan to become the leading run-scorer vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL. (Kohli vs CSK in IPL: 1084 runs)

Match 14, April 2 (Opponent: GT, Bengaluru) Virat Kohli overtook Ruturaj Gaikwad to become the leading run-scorer vs Gujarat Titans in IPL. (Kohli vs GT in IPL: 351 runs)

Match 24, April 10 (Opponent: DC, Bengaluru) Virat Kohli became the first batter to hit 1000 boundaries (Fours and sixes combined) in the history of Indian Premier League.

Match 37, April 20 (Opponent: PBKS, Mullanpur) Virat Kohli registered his 67th fifty-plus score in the IPL, surpassing David Warner to become the player with the most fifty-plus scores in the tournament's history. He went on to add four more fifties during the season.

Match 42, April 24 (Opponent: RR, Bengaluru) Virat Kohli became the first batter to hit 100 or more boundaries against 7 different opponents in IPL. Kohli has 100+ boundaries against CSK, DC, PBKS, KKR, MI, RR, and SRH.

Match 52, May 3 (Opponent: CSK, Bengaluru) Virat Kohli broke multiple records against his favourite opposition.

The first batter to score 500+ runs in eight different IPL seasons. The first batter to score 150 sixes for one team in a single venue (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru) Most runs against an opponent in IPL history (1146 runs vs. CSK) Kohli broke one of the three records in the final against Punjab Kings.

Match 70, May 27 (Opponent: LSG, Lucknow) Kohli scored his 8th and last half-century of the season and, in the process, broke one more batting record. He became the first batter to register eight or more fifty-plus scores in three different seasons. He smashed 11 fifty-plus scores (7 fifties, 4 centuries) in 2016 and 8 fifty-plus scores (6 fifties, 2 centuries) in 2023. David Warner achieved the feat twice.

Kohli also became the first batter to cross 600 runs in five different seasons. He previously breached the 600-run mark in 2013, 2016, 2023, and 2024.

KL Rahul achieved the landmark on four occasions (2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022).

The Final, June 3 (Opponent: PBKS, Ahmedabad) Virat Kohli matched Shikhar Dhawan's record of 768 fours in the IPL during the Qualifier 1 clash against Punjab Kings. He then surpassed Dhawan in the final against the same team, hitting three boundaries to become the outright record-holder for the most fours in IPL history.