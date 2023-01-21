The fact that Sunil Gavaskar admires Shubman Gill's batting is well known to cricket fans. When Gill became the youngest male cricketer to score an ODI double hundred in the series-opening match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, nearly all of the praise for Gill came from the legendary Indian opener. Gavaskar coined a new moniker for the young cricketer following India's triumph in the first-ever international game played at Raipur's brand-new stadium.

In reference to the ease with which the right-hander bats at the top of the order, Gavaskar dubbed the 23-year-old "Smoothman Gill." During a post-game interview with Shubman Gill on Star Sports, the former India captain said, "Smoothman Gill, I've given you a new nickname. I hope it's not a problem."

Gill responded, "I don't mind at all, sir," while grinning broadly and feeling a little embarrassed to hear such things from legendary Little Master.

It is interesting to note that Gavaskar frequently used the same nickname while doing commentary during India's innings.

On Saturday, India put on another commanding performance, with Gill playing a supporting role but not the lead.

The 8-wicket victory for India was made possible by the pace bowlers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Hardik Pandya. A half-century by Rohit Sharma and an unbeaten 40 by Shubman Gill completed the task. India gained a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series with the victory.