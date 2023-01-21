The fact that Sunil Gavaskar admires Shubman Gill's batting is well known to cricket fans. When Gill became the youngest male cricketer to score an ODI double hundred in the series-opening match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, nearly all of the praise for Gill came from the legendary Indian opener. Gavaskar coined a new moniker for the young cricketer following India's triumph in the first-ever international game played at Raipur's brand-new stadium.

