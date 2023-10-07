Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh are all set to begin its ICC Men's World Cup 2023 journey by playing against Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on 7 October. The encounter is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. (IST onwards).
Both the teams have come up against each other in 15 matches, where Bangladesh won nine matches and Afghanistan won six.
In the past five encounters, Afghanistan have secured victory on three occasions, holding the upper hand with a 3-2 record against Bangladesh. They lost the two most recent meetings against the Bangladeshi side.'
This could be the last World Cup for Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Msuhfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.
Bangladesh have an opportunity to clinch their third-consecutive opening match of a World Cup campaign, having previously defeated Afghanistan (in 2015) and South Africa (in 2019).
Where to watch: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 10:30 a.m.
Probable Playing XIs:
Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh (BAN): Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
BAN vs AFG LIVE: First match at Dharamshala
This is the first ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.
