LIVE England vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 Score Updates: On October 5, England and New Zealand will kick off a tournament where 48 games will be played over the next 45 days. The event gets underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.
The captains of the 10 participating nations in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 earlier articulated their aspirations and expressed the high hopes they hold for the forthcoming competition. The tournament is set to commence with an enthralling repeat of the 2019 final: England and New Zealand clashing at the illustrious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Kane Williamson of New Zealand discussed the unique experience each competition gives while mentioning the unique ardour and desire for cricket in India. Jos Buttler, on the other hand, spoke on England’s development since 2015 and the evolution of their style of play.
England are likely to reach the semifinals along with Australia, India and Pakistan. The team of the reigning champion features powerful batsmen and skilful bowlers, as per former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, meanwhile, made a full recovery from a knee injury and is in fantastic shape. Williamson has demonstrated his talent with scores of 54 and 37 in warm-up matches against Pakistan and South Africa, despite doubts about his participation in the Cricket World Cup owing to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury that necessitated surgery in April.
Check LIVE updates here.
The police have stated that all security measures are in place and that a police force of more than 3,500 personnel and officers would be deployed as the first game of the ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad.
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad generally favours bowlers. Teams, upon winning the toss, typically decide to bowl first over here. Batters may find it challenging when pacers, in particular, enjoy some seam and swing especially at the beginning of the pitch. The average first innings score is 212.
Between England and New Zealand, 95 ODIs have been played so far. The result is fairly balanced because England has defeated New Zealand 45 times to 44 for England. On four different occasions, no results were obtained. In two of those contests, there were ties.
New Zealand probable XI: Will Young, Tom Latham, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Rachin Ravindra.
England probable XI: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, David Willey and Mark Wood.
New Zealand are coming off back-to-back victories in their two warm-up matches against Pakistan and South Africa, which the Kiwis won by 5 wickets and 7 runs, respectively.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!