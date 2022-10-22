Live fielding data to be captured during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Live fielding data to be captured during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup1 min read . 04:35 PM IST
The tool will help bring cricket fans closer to the global sport through a higher level of engagement and understanding as the match is underway.
New Delhi: Switzerland-based Sportradar -- a company that collects and analyzes sports data for sports federations and media companies -- along with the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that it will capture live fielding data using a collection tool it has developed.
The company said for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the tool will help bring cricket fans closer to the global sport through a higher level of engagement and understanding as the match is underway.
It said it will be the first company to collect and code fielding data and standard batting and bowling statistics, with about 80 data points per ball bowled and at low latency. The data will be used on the ICC’s website and application.
Sam Taylor, the company’s managing director, strategy, sports solutions said, “Our aim is to create the world’s most intelligent cricket platform and the latest enhancements to our data capture tool is yet another step in this direction. We are committed to delivering innovation and technology to help grow the sport and are thrilled that these game-changing new features are being used for the first time at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup."
He added that the value of deeper data to sport and its fans is well established, “We are extending our pursuits to pinpoint the insights that have a meaningful impact on the game and thereby the knowledge, engagement and enjoyment of the audience. We look forward to sharing the outcomes and benefits with our cricket partners worldwide".
This year, the ICC announced that the winning side of the cup in Melbourne in November would receive prize money of $1.6 million, with the runners-up guaranteed half the amount.