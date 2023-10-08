LIVE India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Score Updates: Hosts India will face off against Kangaroos in their first encounter of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.
Rohit Sharma-led India will look to make a strong start to the tournament with a victory of the five-time World Champions. Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma has already said that the Indian squad is ready to face any challenge, citing highly motivated players and the recent Asia Cup 2023 tournament win. India had also convincingly defeated the Kangaroos 2-1 during a recent home series.
India, the current world number 1 ranked ODI side, look a complete side at the moment despite their two World Cup warm-up matches being washed out. The Indian side boasts arguable two of the best ODI batters at the top in the form of skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, given the spin-friendly conditions expected in Chepauk, India also has a plethora of quality spin options in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.
However, a noticeable gap in the Indian batting line-up raises many questions due to Shubman Gill's absence. The cricketing prodigy has fallen ill, leaving a crucial decision in the hands of both coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma.
Australia, on the other hand, will look to continue their dominance in the ODI World Cup under captain Pat Cummins. While the first warm-up game for Kangaroos was washed out due to rain, they had closely defeated Pakistan in a high-scoring affair at Hyderabad.
In the clash against India, Aussies will depend heavily on the leg-spin of Adam Zampa with assistance from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. In terms of pace bowling, it will be interesting to see if Australia can afford to have the trinity of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in their playing XI at Chepauk.
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Will Shubman Gill play today?
Giving an update on Shubman Gill's health, coach Rahul Dravid said, "He’s feeling better today and the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis. We will take a call on him later. The medical team hasn’t ruled him out yet. We’ll see how he feels the day after tomorrow,"
Moreover, a BCCI source close to the team told PTI, "Shubman has had high fever since landing in Chennai. His tests are being done. He will have tests on Friday and a call will be taken on his participation in the opening game…Let's not jump the gun. If it's normal viral fever, he could play on antibiotics but it's completely the medical team's call,"
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Pat Cummins says his team knows Indian conditions well
Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Cummins said, "We have played more white ball cricket in India than Australia in the last 10 years. We know the condition very well. The positive thing is that we have played some really good cricket against India in the last few years......We cannot take credit for the World Cup win of the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s,"
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Weather conditions in Chennai
The important clash between India and Australia is likely to remain unaffected by remain with AccuWeather predicting only a 20% chance of precipitation today. Even though there should be some cloud cover, AccuWeather predicts that the humidity will reach 78%.
Ind vs Aus LIVE: India and Australia world cup squad
India world cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav.
Australia world cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Who will win the key clash?
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 60% chance that India will be victorious in this match. However, given Australia’s incredible capabilities, the mood of the match is expected to be electric.
As per CricTracker, no matter who bowls first, India will start their tournament with a win. Khel Now believes it is tough to choose between the two but keep India ahead for having a better spin attack. We believe India will beat Australia comfortably.
