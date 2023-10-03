LIVE India vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match Score Updates: Rohit Sharma led Indian side is all set to square off against the Netherlands at the Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram today. India will look to provide ample of opportunities to all the players during the second warm-up match while cementing their playing XI ahead of their ICC World Cup 2023 opening game against Australia on October 8.
India is coming off a recent series win against five-time world champions Australia, giving them a lot of confidence going into the all-important World Cup which is returning to India after a gap of 12 years.
Netherlands, on the other hand, had faced Australia in their first warm-up match at the same venue on September 30 in a game marred by rain. While no result could be obtained, Australia scored 166 for the loss of 3 wickets in their 23 overs while Netherlands could score only 84 runs and lost 6 wickets before the match was eventually called off.
According to a Cricbuzz report, Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli did not join the Indian squad on the flight form from Guwahati to Thiruvananthapuram and instead flew to Mumbai owing to a ‘personal emergency’.
The outlet reported that other members of the Indian contingent arrived on Sunday evening for the match against the Netherlands on October 3.
Like the last match between the two sides, rain could play a significant role in this warm-up match. Thiruvananthapuram is also the venue where the most warm-up matches (2) for the ICC World Cup 2023 have been called off owing to rains.
Rohit Sharma-led Indian side arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening for their second and final warm-up match on October 3 before the start of the ODI World Cup with one notable omission that of former skipper Virat Kohli. While the rest of the Indian squad got on a special flight from Guwahati for around 4 hours journey to Thiruvananthapuram, Virat had to part ways with them owing to a ‘personal emergency’.
Ind vs Ned LIVE: Where to watch the warm up match?
India vs Netherlands warm-up match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 PM.
