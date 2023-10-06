LIVE Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Score Updates: Pakistan and the Netherlands face off today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023.
Pakistan, led by captain Babar Azam, will be looking to make a strong start to the tournament before two crucial matches against Sri Lanka on October 10 and arch-rivals India on October 14. The Men in Green had a mixed bag of results in their warm-up matches, losing to New Zealand in their first warm-up game and beating Australia in a tight encounter.
The Netherlands, on the other hand, will be looking to cause an upset and send a message to all the other competing teams by defeating Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Both of the Netherlands' warm-up matches were washed out due to rain. In the first warm-up match, Australia batted for 23 overs and the Netherlands batted for around 14 overs before the match was finally called off. The second match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
The Netherlands are the only Associate nation in this tournament. They made their debut in 1996 and lost all five matches they played. In the qualifiers, they announced themselves with a statement win over West Indies in a super over after the score was level at 374.
Pakistan and Netherlands have faced each other in the ODI format in a total of six matches with the Men in Green managing to win all of them. The two teams had last met on August 21, 2022, in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series where Pakistan defeated the Dutch team by 9 runs.
Pakistan have also defeated the Netherlands in the only World Cup matches the two teams have played so far.
The Pakistan vs Netherlands match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.
The weather conditions in Hyderabad are set to be hot and dry. According to AccuWeather, there is no probability of rain and thunderstorms in Hyderabad today.
The temperature is expected to range between 36 degrees to 33 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 15 km/hr in the north-north-west direction in the day and 9 km/hour north-west at night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 32 km/h in the daytime and 19km/h at night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 52%.
Pakistan probable XI:
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel/Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.
Netherlands probable XI:
Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt and wk), Ryan Klein, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmed and Paul van Meekeren.
