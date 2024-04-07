Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Live Score LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Updates: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans look to bounce back from defeat

1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Live Score LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Updates: Lucknow Supergiants are yet to defeat Gujarat Titans in any IPL match. This will be KL Rahul's chance to secure the first victory against Gujarat, led by Shubman Gill.

Live Score LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Updates: Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) are yet to beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in any IPL match so far

Live Score LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Updates: On April 7, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as the Ekana Cricket Stadium. This evening match, the day's second, kicks off at 7:30 PM.

So far, Lucknow have competed in 3 matches, claiming victory in 2. The team's standout batters have been Nicholas Pooran, Quentin De Kock and KL Rahul. Leading the bowling attack with the most wickets are Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohsin Khan.

Gujarat, in comparison, have secured 2 wins from 4 matches. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been pivotal with the bat. Mohit Sharma, leading with seven wickets, currently holds the Purple Cap.

LSG vs GT: Lucknow's Probable XI

KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

LSG vs GT: Gujarat's Probable XI

Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Umesh Yadav, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

Check LIVE updates here.

07 Apr 2024, 02:54:13 PM IST

LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians on Suryakumar Yadav

LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: “Following his long batting session, Surya then did some training and mobility drills followed by catching up with his teammates and speaking with Mark Boucher, Head Coach, and Kieron Pollard, Batting Coach during the course of the practice," Mumbai Indians said.

07 Apr 2024, 02:39:09 PM IST

LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: GT's full squad 

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

07 Apr 2024, 02:24:47 PM IST

LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: LSG's full squad 

Lucknow Super Giants: Yudhvir Singh Charak, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shamar Joseph, Matt Henry, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, KL Rahul (c), Mohsin Khan, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan.

07 Apr 2024, 02:05:24 PM IST

LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: KL Rahul is a ‘spare tyre’

LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: Cricket commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu has called KL Rahul a “spare tyre" because of his flexibility. 

“Play him at number 4 and 5. Ask him to be the wicketkeeper. Tell him to be the number 3 or the opening batter. He fits into every position. You must have seen the spare tyre behind a Jeep. During an emergency, if there's a puncture, get the spare tyre and fit it wherever you like. Not everyone is capable of that," Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Star Sports.

07 Apr 2024, 01:52:27 PM IST

LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: Pitch report

LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: The pitch is likely to provide equal opportunity to batters and bowlers. Out of 8 IPL matches played here so far, 5 have been won by teams batting first. Here, 56.7% wickets are claimed by pacers. So far, pacers have taken 55 wickets while spinners have claimed 42. The average first innings score is 154.

07 Apr 2024, 01:52:27 PM IST

LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: Weather update

LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: The temperature will be around 33 degrees in Lucknow when the match starts. It will cool down to 27 degrees by the end of the match. There is no chance of rain while the humidity won’t go beyond 27%. The air quality will remain unhealthy, as per AccuWeather.

07 Apr 2024, 01:52:27 PM IST

LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: Head-to-head record

LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: Lucknow and Gujarat both teams made their debut in 2022. They have played 4 IPL matches against each other so far. GT have won all the matches while Lucknow are yet to secure a win against Gujarat.

