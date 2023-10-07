LIVE South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Score Updates:
South Africa and Sri Lanka will face off on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, kicking off their individual campaigns for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Sri Lanka won the World Cup in 1996, but the trophy has eluded the Proteas despite being one of the favourites in every tournament in which they compete.
South Africa and Sri Lanka have met in 80 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with the Proteas winning 45 and Sri Lanka winning 33. South Africa has a considerably better record in ICC World Cups, having won four of the six matches played thus far.
This will be their first meeting, which will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The South African squad was bowled out at 99 the last time they played here. Sri Lanka has only won once in five meetings at this site.
Delhi has an excellent pitch for batters, with tiny borders that allow them to earn more points. Furthermore, as the game progresses, the dry pitch can provide significant assistance to spinners. On this surface, the average first-inning score is 230. With a winning percentage of 60%, teams batting second have a strong track record at this venue.
The weather prediction for Delhi is bright with a low probability of rain. AccuWeather predicts a sunny day with a clear sky and roughly 45% humidity, providing for ideal playing conditions.
The match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 10:30 a.m.
South Africa probable XI:
H Klaasen, G Coetzee, AK Markram, L Ngidi, DA Miller, T Bavuma (C), Q de Kock, HE van der Dussen, M Jansen, K Rabada, KA Maharaj.
Sri Lanka probable XI: D de Silva, K Perera, D Shanaka (C), C Asalanka, S Samarawickrama, D Karunaratne, K Mendis, Matheesha Pathirana, Pathum Nissanka, Dushan Hemantha and Dunith Wellalage.
Heinrich Klaasen has played 41 ODIs so far and scored 1,323 runs with an average of 41.34. His highest score so far is 174. The keeper-batter has scored three centuries so far.
Quinton de Kock is at the top, then Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller in the middle order. The lower-middle order includes Andile Phehlukwayo and Marco Jansen. Only Phehlukwayo among them averages less than 90 in ODIs.
Only one of South Africa's six ODI World Cup matches versus Sri Lanka ended in a defeat. Interestingly, none of those contests took place in Asia.
The main issue for Sri Lanka is that Maheesh Theekshana will not be participating in the game owing to an injury. The attention will turn to Dunith Wellalage, who recently outwitted India's star-studded batting lineup at the Asia Cup.
The Proteas could suffer from the injuries that forced Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala to opt out of the tournament. It will fall to seasoned Kagiso Rabado and Marco Jansen to carry out their responsibilities in their absence. Given the quality of the track in Delhi, which is often on the slower side, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj will also play a significant role if they are included in the playing XI.
South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, will hope for a positive start to the ICC World Cup 2023 when they face Sri Lanka in the opening match of the tournament. The match will be contested at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. On paper, the Proteas appear to be having an edge over their opponents.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 69% chance that South Africa will be victorious in this match. However, it will be unwise to underestimate Sri Lanka.
