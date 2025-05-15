'Lives and safety are most important, not pay cheques': Mitchell Johnson to Australian stars ahead of IPL 2025 restart

Mitchell Johnson, former Australian pacer and two-time IPL winner with Mumbai Indians, has advised the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to prioritise personal safety over pay cheques.

Johnson has written a lengthy article in his column for The West Australian, a daily newspaper based in Perth.

‘It’s a no from me' "While Cricket Australia has empowered players to make their own decisions, the weight of those choices can be heavy.

Opting not to play could lead to disappointment or even professional and financial repercussions down the track, but prioritising safety is first and foremost.

If I had to make a call whether to head back to India and finish the tournament, it would be an easy decision.

It’s a no from me. Lives and safety are the most important thing, not pay cheques.

It’s a personal decision. No one should be coerced or feel pressured into going back, even if the IPL and Pakistan Super League, which has also been halted, push hard for it. Both tournaments should just end now or consider moving, which then becomes a huge financial issue," Johnson wrote.

World Test Championship at stake "With the IPL final now pushed back to June 3, just a week before the WTC final starts at Lord’s, the impact on players’ preparation for what is supposedly Test cricket’s showpiece match is another issue.

South Africa appear to be taking a much harder line with their players than Australia, which is interesting given the financial ties between India and South Africa through the SA20 competition," the former pacer pointed out.

Cricket South Africa has asked the WTC final-bound players to return home by May 27.

Australian players in IPL 2025 Some of the Australian players who are not part of the WTC final are already in India for the IPL restart. Cricket Australia authorities have left the matter to the players to decide about their participation.

Mitchell Johnson's IPL career Johnson represented three teams - Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders - in the Indian Premier League. Johnson was the joint-leading wicket-taker (24 wickets) for Mumbai Indians in their maiden title-winning season in 2013. He reached the final with Punjab Kings in the following year. Johnson returned to Mumbai Indians in 2017 and won the league for the second time.