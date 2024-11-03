Liam Livingstone’s maiden ODI century powers England to series-leveling victory over West Indies

England skipper Liam Livingstone outshone his West Indies counterpart, Shai Hope, in a thrilling contest of centuries, leading England to a memorable 5-wicket victory in the 2nd ODI at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua. Livingstone smashed his maiden ODI century to level the series for the visitors, while also a wicket to his name in an all-around performance.

Chasing a daunting total of 329, England found themselves in trouble early, reduced to 63/2 by the 11th over. Phil Salt (59) and Jacob Bethell (55) offered crucial support, steadying the innings. However, the game truly turned on its head with a pivotal 140-run partnership between Sam Curran and Livingstone, which revived England’s hopes.

Advertisement

Curran played a run-a-ball 52 and stayed with his captain until the 46th over, when he was dismissed by Matthew Forde, but the damage was too great for West Indies to recover from.

Meanwhile, Livingstone was at his explosive best, scoring career-best figures at a rapid pace and timing his innings to perfection. It was a testament to Livingstone's dominance that England needed 100 runs from the last 10 overs and still pulled off the win with 15 balls to spare. Notably, the England captain's first 46 came off 57 balls, while the next 78 came in the last 10 overs off just 28 deliveries. The match winning innings by Livingstone included 9 sixes and 5 boundaries at a strike rate of 145.88.

Advertisement

Matthew Forde was the star of the show for the Caribbeans, taking 3 wickets for 48 runs at an economy rate of 5.65 runs an over. Spinner Roston Chase and pacer Shamar Joseph were the only other wicket-takers for the home side, taking the wickets of Jacob Bethell and Jordan Cox, respectively.