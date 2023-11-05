'Loan lehte rehna...': Virendra Sehwag's brutal retort to Pakistan fan who mocked him over Fakhar Zaman tweet
The Pakistani fan said that Sehwag's misspelling of the word 'jazbe' was his ‘13th reason’ to thank Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag brutally responded to a Pakistan fan on social media, who mocked him over the spelling of the words used in a tweet that appreciated Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman.
In the tweet that led to the controversy, Sehwag had stated: “What an innings by Fakhar Zaman, by far Pakistan’s best batter. Which brains kept him on the bench for the best part of the tournament, God knows. Protein ki bhi kami nahin, jajbe ki bhi (Neither a shortage of protein, nor of passion)."
The protein remark was a jibe against Pakistani batter Imam ul Haq. While responding to a reporter's query on October 22 on why Pakistani batters were hitting fewer sixes, Imam had said: “Maybe we want to eat more proteins and not that much carbs, but it is just that there is nothing we want to talk about."
Zaman, who was brought back into the team in place of Imam, played a fiery knock of 126 runs off 81 balls, allowing Pakistan to secure a 21-run win over New Zealand in a do-or-die game.
