'Loan lehte rehna...': Virendra Sehwag's brutal retort to Pakistan fan who mocked him over Fakhar Zaman tweet
'Loan lehte rehna...': Virendra Sehwag's brutal retort to Pakistan fan who mocked him over Fakhar Zaman tweet

 Livemint

The Pakistani fan said that Sehwag's misspelling of the word 'jazbe' was his ‘13th reason’ to thank Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Virender Sehwag is known for taking on trolls on social media. File image/PTI (PTI)Premium
Virender Sehwag is known for taking on trolls on social media. File image/PTI (PTI)

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag brutally responded to a Pakistan fan on social media, who mocked him over the spelling of the words used in a tweet that appreciated Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman.

Sehwag, while lauding Zaman for his match-winning knock against New Zealand on November 4, said there was no shortage of “jajbe" (passion) in his inning. The term, in Urdu, is pronounced as “jazbe".

This led a Pakistani fan to tweet as follows: "'Jajbe' will be my 13th reason to thank Jinnah."

Sehwag, while responding to him, sarcastically asked whether the need to “constantly take loans" and having a record of 8 losses and nil victories against India in ODI World Cups should be the first and second reasons for him to thank Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

The loans remark was an apparent jibe at the economic distress prevailing in Pakistan, compelling successive governments to approach multilateral institutions for multi-billion dollar loans.

Here's what Sehwag tweeted:

In the tweet that led to the controversy, Sehwag had stated: “What an innings by Fakhar Zaman, by far Pakistan’s best batter. Which brains kept him on the bench for the best part of the tournament, God knows. Protein ki bhi kami nahin, jajbe ki bhi (Neither a shortage of protein, nor of passion)." 

The protein remark was a jibe against Pakistani batter Imam ul Haq. While responding to a reporter's query on October 22 on why Pakistani batters were hitting fewer sixes, Imam had said: “Maybe we want to eat more proteins and not that much carbs, but it is just that there is nothing we want to talk about." 

Zaman, who was brought back into the team in place of Imam, played a fiery knock of 126 runs off 81 balls, allowing Pakistan to secure a 21-run win over New Zealand in a do-or-die game.

Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 05:51 PM IST
