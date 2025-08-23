Lochan Gowda powers Mangaluru Dragons past Shivamogga Lions by five runs in last-ball thriller

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 23 (ANI): Lochan Gowda's (63 off 32) breathtaking knock granted the Mangaluru Dragons a five-run win over the Shivamogga Lions at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. Tushar Singh's (89 off 48) fluent innings took Shivamogga Lions deep into the chase, but Kranthi Kumar held their nerve at the death to become the first team to seal a berth in the playoffs, as per a release from KSCA.

Tushar Singh (89 off 48) and Nihal Ullal (13 off 13) kept the Lions in the hunt with a brisk 50 run stand at the top of the innings. While Ullal was dismissed by Abhilash Shetty (impact player), Tushar was in impeccable form. The runs came thick and fast as Tushar found a boundary nearly every over to bring up a 28-ball half century. Tushar also thumped Macneil Noronha for two consecutive sixes

He was joined by Aneeshwar Gautam for an 89-run partnership in 56 balls. Gautam took his time to settle but made up for it quickly when he launched Abhilash Shetty for a six and two fours in the 12th over.

The Lions were cruising on par, until they lost both well-set batters in the span of two overs. Gautam was outfoxed by Shreyas Gopal while Tushar was accounted for by Kranthi Kumar, bringing the score to 150/3 in 15.2 overs.

The Lions struggled under pressure falling to 169/7. Hardik Raj nearly surmounted the 33 runs needed in the final two overs with two fours and two sixes, but he could not find the six runs needed of the last ball. The Lions finished at 195/7.

In the first innings, Sharath BR (28 off 16) set the tempo early, smashing Vidwath Kaverappa for a six and two fours in the first over. Kaverappa redeemed himself in the fourth over with a key wicket, and Darshan MB followed up by dismissing Aadarsh Prajwal (7 off 7), leaving the Dragons at 55/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Opener, Lochan Gowda (63 off 32) had started slowly, taking 20 balls for his first 26 runs but he went on a rampage in the 11th over, thumping Ashok for five sixes, four of which came in consecutive deliveries. The surge helped Lochan race past the fifty-mark in only 24 balls.

Aneesh KV (31 off 33) supported Lochan Gowda through the middle overs until Avinash D came back to dismiss Lochan. The pair had constructed a vital stand of 71 runs in 43 balls to bring the score to 125/3 in 12.4 overs. Aneesh KV's restrained innings also came to an end, caught behind off Kaverappa in the 17th over.

Macneil Noronha (33* off 19) and Shivraj S (28 off 13) ensured the Dragons scored 53 runs in the final four overs. Shivraj S's quick-fire knock saw three fours and two sixes before he was removed by Darshan MB in the 19th over. Meanwhile, Noronha remained unbeaten with three fours and two sixes as well to take the Dragons to 200/5. (ANI)