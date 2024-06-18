Lockie Ferguson becomes 2nd bowler to bowl 4 maidens in T20Is; check who the other player is
Lockie Ferguson bowled an incredible spell, conceding zero runs and taking three wickets in New Zealand's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Papua New Guinea.
New Zealand's Lockuie Ferguson gave a spectacular performance against Papua New Guinea in their final match of the T20 World Cup campaign on Monday. With his incredible bowling spell, Ferguson ensured that the opponent is not able to take a single run off his four overs.