New Zealand's Lockuie Ferguson gave a spectacular performance against Papua New Guinea in their final match of the T20 World Cup campaign on Monday. With his incredible bowling spell, Ferguson ensured that the opponent is not able to take a single run off his four overs.

During his spell, Ferguson picked three crucial wickets and became the second player in T20I history to achieve this extraordinary feat.

Who is Lockie Ferguson?

The New Zealand team player Lockie Ferguson was introduced in the fifth over of PNG's innings after Kane Williamson opted to bowl in the match. Fergusson was a major obstacle for PNG batters, struggling to make runs against strong opponent New Zealand.

Who is the first bowler to to bowl 4 maidens in T20I WC?

Before Ferguson, the first bowler to achieve this feat was Canada's Saad Bin Zafar. He finished his spell against Panama with 4-4-0-2. He achieved this feat in a T20 World Cup America's Region Qualifier match in Coolidge in 2021.

Who is Saad Bin Zafar?

Saad Bin Zafar is a Pakistan-born cricketer who became Canada's first captain at the T20 World Cup in 2024. His career with the Canada team started with a first-class debut in 2008 before representing the team consistently in all formats.

He was also a part of the Caribbean Premier League as a slow left-arm spinner and left-hand batter. During that tournament, he had represented St Lucia Zouks.

He entered the record books in November 2021 after he became the first man to concede no run in a spell in a T20I match. He also holds the record for the fourth-highest strike rate of 414.28 in a T20I innings.

